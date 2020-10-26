Students return to in-person learning in former New York City red zones

Youngsters in those schools were barred from in-person learning for more than two weeks as officials imposed restrictions to curb COVID-19 spikes in several cluster zones.
But with COVID infection rates in some of those areas decreasing, the schools are allowed to welcome students back into classrooms.
RELATED: Monthly random COVID testing starts in NYC schools
Mayor Bill de Blasio says positivity rates in some of those formerly red and orange cluster zones public schools in Queens are now just 0.18 percent.
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic School in Forest Hills is one of those schools.
But while the red zone is gone in Queens, it does remain in parts of southern Brooklyn, where the infection rate remains higher than the citywide average.
45 public schools remain closed there.
ALSO READ: COVID-19 testing begins in New York City's yellow zone schools
The Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn actually sued the state after Governor Andrew Cuomo mandated strict capacity limits on religious gatherings in the red zones.
A judge sided with the state, but with the positivity rate declining below the state's 2 percent threshold, those former orange and red zones in Queens became yellow zones, which means fewer restrictions.
Businesses and schools there can once again reopen.
"The focus works," Gov. Cuomo said over the weekend. "We can get the positivity rates under control, as we saw with Queens this week. We get the numbers down and we can open up. It's just math."
RELATED: Classrooms shut down in NYC COVID zones, parents up in arms
Click here to view the cluster maps if using the mobile app
Rules in the red area:
-Houses of worship - 25% capacity, 10 people maximum
-Mass gatherings prohibited
-Nonessential businesses closed
-Takeout dining only
-Schools closed
Rules in the orange area:
-Houses of worship - 33% capacity, 25 people maximum
-Mass gatherings - 10 people maximum, indoor and outdoor
-Businesses - Closing high risk nonessential business such as gyms and personal care
-Outdoor dining only with 4 person max per table
- Schools: remote learning only
Rules in the yellow area
-Houses of worship -50% capacity
-Mass gatherings - 25 people maximum, indoor and outdoor
-Businesses open
-Indoor and outdoor dining
-Schools - Mandatory weekly testing of students/teachers/staff for in-person classes. Testing will start next week.
We have a clear and effective plan to respond to any clusters that threaten our progress.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020
We will attack each area in the cluster with appropriate restrictions.
Here is the map of the Brooklyn cluster along with the rules. pic.twitter.com/xdV84gcQJg
Here are the maps of the two Queens clusters along with the guidance: pic.twitter.com/DP3sUBL8fs— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020
Here is the map of the Orange County cluster — with a red and yellow zone — along with the guidance: pic.twitter.com/pVWgykbhI1— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020
Here is the map of the Rockland County cluster — with a red and yellow zone — along with the guidance: pic.twitter.com/PyINoUivK5— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020
Here is the map of the Broome County cluster — with a yellow zone — along with the guidance: pic.twitter.com/isgeAqtOET— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020
Click here find out if you are in a COVID hot spot and what new restrictions apply.
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip