reopen new jersey

Reopening New Jersey: Teacher shortage forcing 3 NJ districts into all remote learning

By
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three school districts in New Jersey announced they will start the academic year with 100% remote learning, despite a directive from Governor Phil Murphy for all districts to have plans for both in-person and virtual instruction.

Many of the teachers who have to be in back in classrooms say they're not going.

Schools in Jersey City, Bayonne, and now Elizabeth are among the districts bowing to pressure from teachers unions, announcing they'll start the school year virtually.

In Elizabeth, officials say 375 teachers told them they were not willing to teach in person citing concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

That decision is causing controversy.

"This affects in the negative way the most, the youngest, the kindergarten, the pre-school, the first-graders, they have to learn remotely...that's a challenge," said J. Christian Bollwage, Mayor of Elizabeth.

"I think they should be able to do it pretty good, based on the fact that they ended the school year in that mode," a parent said.

Last week, Jersey City schools voted to do the same thing.

The governor is expected to comment on this at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday in Trenton.

Hundreds of nursing homes still aren't allowing visitation amid coronavirus pandemic

EMBED More News Videos

Dan Krauth reports nearly five months after the coronavirus pandemic started, thousands of families in New York still haven't been able to visit their loved homes in nursing homes


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley

Connecticut

REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew jerseyjersey cityelizabethbayonnehealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseyschoolcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Teacher shortage forces NJ district into all remote learning
REOPEN NEW JERSEY
Defiant NJ gym gets license revoked, owner says
COVID-19 Updates: NY Comic Con goes virtual
Teacher shortage forces NJ district into all remote learning
COVID-19 Updates: NYC announces new tenant portal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Livery driver accused of raping 12-year-old passenger in NYC
AccuWeather Alert: Heat Advisory in effect Wednesday
Having trouble finding Dr Pepper? Here's why
Thousands on Long Island still hoping for power restoration
Family astounded mom's rapist, killer will soon go free
Starbucks peak times see major shift due to pandemic
Smash Mouth criticized for huge concert amid pandemic
Show More
COVID-19 Updates: NY Comic Con goes virtual
NY Assemblywoman target of anti-Semitic vandalism
Video shows partiers take over MTA bus while smoking, dancing in Queens
Arrest made after woman buying MetroCard randomly slashed
NY seat belt law aims to reduce motor vehicle tragedies
More TOP STORIES News