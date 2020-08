Reopening New Jersey: Teacher shortage forcing 3 NJ districts into all remote learning

EMBED >More News Videos Dan Krauth reports nearly five months after the coronavirus pandemic started, thousands of families in New York still haven't been able to visit their loved homes in nursing homes

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three school districts in New Jersey announced they will start the academic year with 100% remote learning, despite a directive from Governor Phil Murphy for all districts to have plans for both in-person and virtual instruction.Many of the teachers who have to be in back in classrooms say they're not going.Schools in Jersey City, Bayonne, and now Elizabeth are among the districts bowing to pressure from teachers unions, announcing they'll start the school year virtually.In Elizabeth, officials say 375 teachers told them they were not willing to teach in person citing concerns about the spread of coronavirus.That decision is causing controversy."This affects in the negative way the most, the youngest, the kindergarten, the pre-school, the first-graders, they have to learn remotely...that's a challenge," said J. Christian Bollwage, Mayor of Elizabeth."I think they should be able to do it pretty good, based on the fact that they ended the school year in that mode," a parent said.Last week, Jersey City schools voted to do the same thing.The governor is expected to comment on this at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday in Trenton.