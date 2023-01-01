Tiempo: 'Encanto' experience in NYC, CUNY credits for returning school

In this episode of Tiempo, we take a look at a new "Encanto" exhibit and learn more about the options for adults who want to go back to school.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of "Tiempo," we take a look inside Disney's immersive "Encanto" exhibit in New York City at Camp.

The folks at Camp are known for their unique shop and play experiences. The pop-up shop is a real-life casita of la Familia Madrigal from Colombia and is complete with secret passages, interactive magic, live music and surprises.

Also, the City University of New York hopes to make it easier for adults who hold full-time jobs and want to return to school.

They now have the option of getting credit for things like speaking Spanish, prior work experience or even military and volunteer experience.

Jorge Silva-Puras is the interim dean at CUNY School of Professional Studies and shares the ins and outs of obtaining college credit.

