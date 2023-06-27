Ryan Field helps enCourage Kids provide toys at Bellevue Hospital

KIPS BAY, MANHATTAN (WABC) -- The enCourage Kids Foundation launched its national toy distribution campaign Tuesday with the help of our very own Ryan Field, Eyewitness News sports anchor and foundation ambassador.

Field presented toys to pediatric patients at NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue alongside Jean Butler, president and CEO of enCourage Kids, and Tony Richardson, former NFL fullback and Northeast coordinator for NFL Legends Community.

The trio gave out some of the most sought-out toys such as Barbie dolls and play sets, Hot Wheels, Star Wars Starships, Little Tykes Big Adventures play sets, Monopoly, Connect 4, and Playmobile Play Figures sets, donated by Toys,Tots, Pets and More (TTPM).

Butler expressed gratitude for the support of donations from Nickelodeon and Toys, Tots, Pets & More.

The foundation, Butler said, was "thrilled to launch this toy distribution campaign which will provide joy, comfort, and healing to the pediatric patients who are dealing with health challenges."

Since 1985, the enCourage Kids Foundation has strived to provide joy to children that are hospital residents by making hospitals a "better place to get better."

By providing resources, supplies, tools, and funding, the enCourage Kids Foundation has helped to "alleviate anxiety, fear, and stress for millions of hospitalized kids and their family members."

