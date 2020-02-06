Bruno Mars to produce, star in 'music-driven' Disney movie

“If your heart is in your dream

No request is too extreme

When you wish upon a Star”🎶 #MarsMeetsTheMouse #ImGoingToDisneyland #YESSS!!😜 pic.twitter.com/L4nLzinmKa — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 6, 2020

LOS ANGELES -- Bruno Mars is teaming up with Disney to produce and star in a music-driven film.Mars alluded to the deal, first reported by Deadline, in a Thursday tweet that included a video of his rendition of the iconic Disney song "When You Wish Upon a Star," which was written for Disney's 1940 film adaptation of "Pinocchio."He accompanied the video with lyrics from the song and the hashtags #MarsMeetsTheMouse, #ImGoingToDisneyland and #YESSS.No other details about the theatrical project were immediately available.Mars, who has sold more than 200 million singles worldwide, has two film acting credits under his belt: 1992's "Honeymoon in Vegas" and "Rio 2" in 2014.