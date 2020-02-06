movie news

Bruno Mars to produce, star in 'music-driven' Disney movie

Bruno Mars performs at the Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 27, 2018, in Napa, Calif. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES -- Bruno Mars is teaming up with Disney to produce and star in a music-driven film.

Mars alluded to the deal, first reported by Deadline, in a Thursday tweet that included a video of his rendition of the iconic Disney song "When You Wish Upon a Star," which was written for Disney's 1940 film adaptation of "Pinocchio."



He accompanied the video with lyrics from the song and the hashtags #MarsMeetsTheMouse, #ImGoingToDisneyland and #YESSS.

No other details about the theatrical project were immediately available.

Mars, who has sold more than 200 million singles worldwide, has two film acting credits under his belt: 1992's "Honeymoon in Vegas" and "Rio 2" in 2014.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywooddisneymovie newsbruno marsmusic news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIE NEWS
Oscars 2020 Live: When are they, where can I watch?
Print your 2020 Oscars ballot here
Mayes C. Rubeo makes history as first Latina nominee for costume design
This is what sets Randy Newman apart from other Oscar nominees
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ICE agent shoots man in face during deportation fight in NYC
2 men charged in NJ drive-by linked to Long Island murder
NJ high school basketball coach assaulted by players: police
Truth in firefighter's film set death unknown: Ex-fire marshal
New show inspired by 'Live' co-hosts Kelly and Ryan coming to ABC
Prosecutors detail alleged abuse in 8-year-old LI boy's death
Kobe and Gianna Bryant to be honored at memorial service
Show More
Trump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies after acquittal
At least 138 sent from US to El Salvador were killed, report says
Joyce Mitchell, who helped 2 prisoners escape NY prison, released
Coronavirus: Whistleblower doctor in China has died
DHS suspends New Yorkers from Global Entry, other programs
More TOP STORIES News