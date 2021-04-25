Oscars

Oscars 2021: Chloe Zhao, Yuh-Jung Youn make history and other memorable moments from 93rd Academy Awards

Oscars 2021: Red carpet interviews with stars at 93rd Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES -- At a socially distanced Oscar ceremony retooled for the pandemic, Chloé Zhao made history. The "Nomadland" filmmaker won best director on Sunday, becoming just the second woman in the 93 year of the Academy Awards to win the award and the first woman of color.

Here's a look at that and other big moments from Sunday night's Academy Awards on ABC:

Yuh-Jung Youn becomes first Korean actor to win an Oscar



Veteran Korean actor Yuh-Jung Youn gained recognition with American audiences Sunday when she took home the Oscars for Best Supporting Actress, becoming the first Korean actor to win at the Academy Awards.

She seemed starstruck herself by Brad Pitt, who presented the award.

"Mr. Brad Pitt, finally, nice to meet you!" she said.
Yuh-Jung Youn has become the first Korean actor to win an Academy Award. She claimed the Oscar for best supporting actress Sunday night for her performance in "Minari" as a grandmother who moves from South Korea to live with her daughter's farming family in Arkansas.



SEE THE FULL LIST OF OSCARS WINNERS HERE

She said many throughout the world have badly botched the pronunciation of her name, but "tonight you are all forgiven."

The "Minari" actor acknowledged the exceptional performances of her fellow nominees with the charm and humor she's become know for over the awards season, even joking that she must be luckier than Glenn Close, has now been nominated for eight Oscars without a win.

Tyler Perry accepts humanitarian award



The Academy's Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award was presented Sunday to Tyler Perry in recognition of his charity efforts.

As Perry stood on stage, he recalled a story of when he offered money to a homeless woman. She, however, asked for a pair of shoes.

The woman, staring down, said, "Thank you, Jesus, my feet are off the ground," Perry recalled.

During his acceptance speech of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, Tyler Perry asked people to refuse hate in every way, shape or form, adding he is sharing the award with everyone who does.



The woman said to Perry that she thought he'd hate her. Perry said he responded: "How can I hate you when I used to be you?"

Perry said he dedicates his award "to anyone who wants to stand in the middle no matter what's around the walls" because "that's where healing happens" and where "change happens."

"So anyone who wants to meet me in the middle to refuse hate... to help lift someone's feet off the ground, this one is for you, too," he said.

Disney's 'Soul' wins best animated film



The Disney Pixar film "Soul" took home the award for Best Animated Feature Sunday night. What began as a "love letter to jazz" became an exploration of the meaning of life, according to as described by director Pete Docter, who thanked music and art teachers in his speech. "You make the world a better place."

Later in the evening, "Soul" also took home the prize for Original Score.

"Soul" from Disney/Pixar was released to almost universal praise from the critics, and now it has won the Oscar for Best Animated Film.


Chloe Zhao becomes second woman in Oscars history to take home top prize for directing


"Nomadland" director Chloe Zhao became the second woman in Oscars history, and the first woman of color, to win the award for achievement in directing.

With four nominations, Zhao is the most-nominated woman in a single year in Oscar history.

Kathryn Bigelow was the first woman to win in the directing category in 2010 for "The Hurt Locker."

Chloé Zhao has made history at the Academy Awards. Zhao won the Oscar for best director for "Nomadland," becoming just the second woman and the first woman of color to win the award.



How to watch, stream the 2021 Oscar best picture nominees

Thomas Vinterberg gives emotional tribute to daughter during acceptance speech for 'Another Round'



Thomas Vinterberg got emotional during his Oscar win on Sunday as he remembered his late daughter during his speech.
Vinterberg daughter, Ida, died when her father was days into production on "Another Round," the winner for best international feature.

Ida was set to have a role in the film and, upon reading the script months earlier, according to her father, was "blown away with excitement."

After Denmark's "Another Round" was announced as the winner for Best International Feature Film, the film's director, Thomas Vinterberg, paid tribute to his late daughter while accepting the award.


"She was supposed to be in this and if anyone dares to believe that she's here with us somehow, you'd be able to see her clapping and cheering with us," Vinterberg said on stage. "We ended up making this movie for her -- as her monument. So, Ida, this is a miracle that just happen, and you're a part of this miracle -- maybe even pulling some strings somewhere. But this one is for you."

Daniel Kaluuya thanks his mom after winning best supporting actor



Daniel Kaluuya used a lead role to win a best supporting actor Oscar. He'll take it.

Kaluuya won his first Academy Award on Sunday night for playing one of the two title roles in "Judas and the Black Messiah."

"I'd like to thank my mom," Kaluuya said, as his mother teared up while watching. "You gave me everything. You gave me your factory settings. So I could stand at my fullest height."

Daniel Kaluuya wins Best Supporting Actor for role in 'Judas and the Black Messiah.'



Kaluuya played Chicago Blank Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was killed in an FBI raid in 1969. The other nominees were Paul Raci, Leslie Odom Jr. and Sacha Baron Cohen.

"Promising Young Woman" and "The Father" take home early prizes for screenplay



Emerald Fennell took home the first award of the night -- Best Original Screenplay for "Promising Young Woman." Fennell is the first woman to take home that award since Diablo Cody won for "Juno" in 2008.

Emerald Fennell wins Best Original Screenplay for 'Promising Young Woman.'



Regina King opens Oscars with nods to COVID-19, Derek Chauvin conviction



Actor and director Regina King acknowledged the hardships of the past year during an opening straight out of the movies for the 2021 Oscars.

"It has been quite a year and we are still smack dab in the middle of it," King said. "We are mourning the loss of so many, and I have to be honest, if things had gone differently this past week in Minneapolis, I might have traded in my heels for marching boots."

During the opening of the Oscars Regina King mentioned the recent Derek Chauvin verdict saying, "I have to be honest; if things had come differently this past week in Minneapolis, I may have traded in my heels for marching boots."



In addition to her reaction to the guilty verdict at Derek Chauvin's trial in the killing of George Floyd, King noted the personal impact recent news cycles have had on her.

"Now, I know that a lot of you people at home want to reach for your remote when you feel like Hollywood is preaching to you. But as a mother of a black son, I know the fear that so many live with and no amount of fame or fortune changes that," she said.

RED CARPET: Gowns, glamour return to Hollywood's biggest night despite unusual award season


The Associated Press, ABC News and CNNWire contributed to this report.
