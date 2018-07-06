SANDY KENYON

Sandy Kenyon reviews Marvel's 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandy Kenyon has more on Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp." (Disney/Marvel Studios via AP)

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Summer movies like "Ant-man and the Wasp" are called "critic-proof," which is just another way of saying the opinions of someone like myself don't really count.

Marvel movies have their own built-in and very big audience that doesn't care if superheroes are small like Ant-Man, played by Paul Rudd, and The Wasp, played by Evangeline Lilly.

Rudd dominated the first such movie in 2015, but this one belongs to Lilly's Hope. Her dad, played by Michael Douglas, has built her a suit so she can become The Wasp, and the movie can become a story of female empowerment.

She is the last of the superheroes from the very first "Avengers" comic book to get a major part on the big screen, and her ability to alter her size is entertaining.

The plot is driven a couple of different ways: by a bad guy looking to steal the technology that makes everything morph and by a search for Hope's mother, who is lost in the microscopic quantum realm.

This movie is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe but stands on its own, with details like why Rudd's character is under house arrest explained for the uninitiated.

The exposition slows the pace of the first hour before the big action sets in. Then, when he is big -- or small -- Rudd and company make this a fun romp.

The introduction of a very sympathetic adversary called "Ghost" bodes well for the future of the franchise, her scenes with Laurence Fishburne are poignant.

Yet ultimately, "Ant-man and the Wasp" feels like a minor Marvel with a plot linked to "The Avengers" -- but never quite measuring up to those iconic characters.

I saw "Ant-man and the Wasp" with a theater full of kids and their parents who laughed and clapped and really seemed to enjoy the movie.

For me, it fell short of "The Incredibles" sequel, which is my favorite movie of the summer.

Both are from Disney, owned by the same parent company as abc7NY.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsandy kenyonmovie reviewmarvelentertainment
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANDY KENYON
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Academy museum a dream come true
Backstage with Sandy: Academy museum a dream come true
'Idol' winner, boyfriend runner-up perform atop NYC landmark
New museum devoted to movies coming soon
ABC Entertainment President discusses new fall shows
More sandy kenyon
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News