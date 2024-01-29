NYC Council vote looms on overriding Mayor Adams' 'How Many Stops' act veto

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Councilman Yusef Salaam, a member of the Central Park Five, is criticizing the NYPD after a traffic stop Friday night.

He says the officer never explained why he was pulling him over.

It comes at a time when tensions have escalated between Mayor Eric Adams and the city council.

Council members are preparing to override on the mayor's veto of the "How Many Stops" act.

Officers would be required to document virtually every stop, logging things like race and gender for level-one interactions, basic conversations with the public.

This would not just be additional paperwork at the end of an officer's shift. Police say officers would have to actively document their level-one encounters with the public while trying to find suspects, too.

Police say they responded to 8.5 million 911 calls in 2023. Virtually every call generates at least one level-one encounter. Supporters of the bill say they want transparency.

The mayor hoped a ride-along with the NYPD would help sway the vote of some council members by demonstrating how complex the process already is, arguing the new act would hinder the NYPD's ability to protect the public.

On Friday, Harlem Councilman Yusef Salaam was stopped by police for driving with window tints beyond the legal limit. Once he identified himself, the officer ended the stop. But Salaam says he was not given a reason.

Salaam said: "This experience only amplified the importance of transparency for all police investigative stops, because the lack of transparency allows racial profiling and unconstitutional stops of all types to occur and often go unreported."

The department says his dark-tinted windows violate state law. For the city council speaker, she believes that New Yorkers deserves transparency.

"It, in my opinion, collaborated with what the council member said happened. He was told to put his windows down. And I don't know for me as a mom as a grandmother to have a flashlight shining in the eyes of children in the backseat to me. Let's start the trauma level there," Council Speaker Adrienne Adams said.

Later Monday, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who is a co-sponsor on the bill along with former Lieutenant Edwin Raymond, are expected to speak outside city hall.

They say they believe this bill will lead to safer streets and better policing.

