NYC Council set to vote on overriding Mayor Adams' 'How Many Stops' act veto

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Council is set to vote Tuesday on overriding Mayor Adams' veto of the "How Many Stops" Act.

If it goes through, this would be the second time the City Council has voted to overturn the mayor's decision during his administration.

The mayor, himself, tells Eyewitness News he has no regrets.

"I did my job. I felt that the bill wasn't where we should have been. We vetoed that," Mayor Eric Adams said.

The bill mandates the NYPD log every interaction with the public, which Adams believes will slow down the force's ability to protect the public.

The police union released a video demonstrating how it would work. They say that it takes nearly three minutes to complete each report, and that's time away from the public safety task at hand.

However, the bill's co-sponsor, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, and supporters spoke out Monday to send a message that the bill is critical for public safety and would only build on procedures put in place.

Supporters say it was important to talk to New Yorkers and clear up any questions. They will be on the steps of City Hall again on Tuesday.

"This is all a conversation about public safety. Transparency and the police department is a part of public safety," Williams said. "And as I mentioned, it can already fit in seamlessly with the work we are already doing."

The public advocate and other activists handed out informational guides about what the bill would entail. Some key highlights would mandate officers to report their interactions with the public, including filing and logging the race, gender, age and why those stops were made.

Those in favor of the bill also pointed to bodycam video showing an officer pulling over Councilman Yusef Salaam on Friday night, saying it shows that all police interactions need to be reported.

Salaam, an exonerated member of the Central Park Five, was stopped by police for driving with window tints beyond the legal limit. Once he identified himself, the officer ended the stop. But Salaam says he was not given a reason.

"This experience only amplified the importance of transparency for all police investigative stops because the lack of transparency allows racial profiling and unconstitutional stops of all types to occur and often go unreported," Salaam said.

Monday's press conference came on the heels of Adams' invitation to members of the council to participate in a ride-along through Harlem and the Bronx on Saturday.

They also saw the paperwork the average officer fills out for every job. The mayor believes it would only create more paperwork for officers and argues the bill would only hinder the NYPD's ability to protect the public.

Former law enforcement officials said they have a different point of view.

"As a recently retired former law enforcement official, I am telling you this is this is not overly burdensome, officers are already required to document a lot of this information, this is just a few additional steps," retired NYPD Lt. Edwin Raymond said.

A spokesperson for the council speaker said she is confident she will have enough votes on Tuesday and has heard of no change from any members.

The council needs 34 of the body's 51 votes to override the mayor's veto. Thirty-five members approved the How Many Stops Act at the end of last year, meaning the mayor would have to flip two votes to avoid the override.

