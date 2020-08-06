Reopen NY: Eviction moratorium extended 30 days amid coronavirus pandemic

The Office of Court Administration is reviewing that executive order, but as of now, the pause on evictions remains in place.
Related: Where lawmakers now stand on unemployment, stimulus checks, PPP
Prior to the extension, hundreds of tenants who are on a rent strike and members of tenant unions across Brooklyn held a rally to demand such a shutdown on evictions and cancellation of rent.
“It makes no sense for Con Ed’s CEOs to make millions when New Yorkers struggle to pay their bills.— NYC-DSA Ecosocialist Working Group 🌹 (@NYCDSA_Climate) August 6, 2020
We need a New Deal.
Let's make Public Power real." - @Bobby4Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/11NCIFlfEX
Related: World COVID-19 cases top 15M; Trump says things will get worse
AI cameras may help businesses, schools maintain social distancing
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: