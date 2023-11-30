Extra Time: Aaron Rodgers cleared to practice; Mayor Adams talks mental health

We have the latest on Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers' remarkable recovery from a catastrophic injury, plus we talk to Mayor Eric Adams one year after launching his plan to remove the homeless and mentally ill from city streets.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Is there a glimmer of hope for Gang Green?

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have the latest on Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his remarkable recovery from a catastrophic injury, plus we talk exclusively to Mayor Eric Adams one year after launching his controversial plan to remove the homeless and mentally ill from city streets.

Aaron Rodgers is one step closer to completing his rehabilitation. On Wednesday, he was cleared to practice.

The heralded quarterback did just that at Jets camp in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Rodgers had surgery to repair his torn Achilles 11 weeks ago. By normal standards, he should still be in a walking boot.

Instead, he and the Jets now have 21 days to determine if he is healthy enough to play in a game.

If he is cleared, Rodgers could play for the Jets against the Washington Commanders on Christmas Eve at Met Life Stadium.

Dr. Alexis Colvin is a leader in sports medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital and joined us on Extra Time.

Mayor Adams reflects on NYC mental health plan 1 year later

This month marks the one-year anniversary of Mayor Eric Adams' plan to treat the city's mentally ill population. Since last November, he says his so called "Behavioral Task Force" has100 chronically homeless people who suffer from severe mental illnesses. Fifty-four of these people are now off the streets and are either in homes or in other supportive settings. It's progress, but there's still a long way to go. Almost nowhere in the city has this crisis been as pronounced as at Penn Station, where on Wednesday, the mayor brought Eyewitness News reporter NJ Burkett for an exclusive interview about the program and the challenges still ahead.

Rep. George Santos remains defiant ahead of House expulsion vote

Time in Washington may be running out for embattled Long Island Congressman George Santos. House Speaker Mike Johnson says lawmakers could vote Friday to boot Santos from office after a scathing bipartisan House Ethics Report. Santos refuses to give in, and he plans to address his critics Thursday morning. Long Island reporter Chanteé Lans is in Washington with the latest.

Sustainable fuel flight

Almost nothing contributes to climate change like commercial aviation, but the horizon is looking cleaner now. Virgin Atlantic flew the first transatlantic flight powered by 100% sustainable aviation fuel, jet fuel derived from cooking oil. The Boeing 787 took off from London on Tuesday, and landed at JFK Airport.

