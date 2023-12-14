Extra Time: Bronx building collapse recovery efforts underway; NYC's worst landlords list

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Disaster recovery is underway in the Bronx days after an apartment building partially collapsed, leaving tenants coping with trauma and uncertainty about their futures.

We detail the latest efforts in this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, and also dive into a battle over an abortion pill, a list highlighting the worst landlords in New York City and a forecast for this year's holiday travel.

Cleanup continues after Bronx building collapse

A full-scale investigation is underway to figure out why a corner of the building pancaked to the ground Monday afternoon.

In the meantime, displaced tenants now have the green light to return and collect some belongings, before they have to leave again. They face a long road ahead, and uncertainty about their future.

'Worst Landlord Watchlist' revealed

Two days after the collapse in the the Bronx, and just by coincidence, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams released the annual "Worst Landlord Watchlist." According to Williams, the worst landlord in New York is the same one as last year, with the highest number of violations in city history at nearly 3,300 across just 306 units. Eyewitness News reporter Darla Miles has more.

Supreme Court will rule on limits on commonly used abortion medication

From the states to the highest court in the land, the battle over abortion laws is intensifying as the 2024 presidential election season draws ever closer. Now the nation's top justices say they will consider the future of a commonly-used abortion drug that could have widespread ramifications, even in states where abortion is still legal. Eyewitness News reporter Michelle Charlesworth has more on that impending ruling, and the potential legal fallout.

AAA holiday travel forecast

AAA is out with this year's Christmas and New Year's travel forecast, and it sounds a lot like what was forecasted for Thanksgiving. The agency predicts more than 115 million people will likely travel between December 23 and New Year's Day. That will make it one of the busiest travel holidays ever. At the airport, 7.5 million people are projected to fly this holiday season, breaking the previous record set in 2019. AAA also predicts JFK Airport will be one of the nation's busiest airports. On the roads, Saturday, December 23 and Thursday, December 28 will be the most congested days. December 30, when many people will be heading back home from their holiday or traveling for New Year's Eve, will also be busy.

Robert Sinclair Jr., from AAA, joined us on Extra Time.

Geminid meteor shower expected to light up US skies Wednesday night

One of the best meteor showers of the year will peak Wednesday night. The annual Geminids meteor shower has been active since late November, but a three-hour period starting at 10 p.m. will be your best chance to see some shooting stars. Astronomers say star-gazers in a place like New York City can expect to see 20 to 30 meteors per hour, or one every two minutes.

