Extra Time: Anticipation grows over potential Trump indictment

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we the more on the growing anticipation surrounding a potential decision to indict former President Donald Trump.

A Manhattan grand jury could decide whether to indict Trump as early as Wednesday.

The former president had claimed an arrest would come on Tuesday, but there was no evidence that was going to happen. If he is indicted, he will become the first former president to face criminal charges.

Demonstrators rallied in a convoy over the possibility of an arrest in Seaford, Long Island.

Eyewitness News reporter Morgan Norwood had more on that investigation and new developments surrounding a separate probe involving Trump's potential mishandling of classified documents and obstruction of justice.

Here are the other stories from Tuesday's show:

8 dolphins dead in mass stranding event at Jersey Shore

All eight dolphins that were stranded on a beach Tuesday morning in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, have died. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said two of the dolphins died right away. The other six were assisted by a veterinarian, the center said, and their conditions were "rapidly deteriorating."

Allergy season

This year's allergy season is coming in early and in full force. Parts of the south and northeast experienced record warmth in January and February. As a result, spring leaves appeared early in the eastern half of the country. The south experienced its earliest arrival of spring in four decades. Early arrival means more pollen. We break down what that means for those who suffer from allergies.

