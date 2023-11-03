Extra Time: Mayor Adams reacts after FBI raid of top fundraiser; NY explosion injures 15

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have latest developments after the FBI raided the home of a top fundraiser and longtime campaign consultant to New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have latest developments after the FBI raided the home of a top fundraiser and longtime campaign consultant to New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Agents searched the Crown Heights, Brooklyn home of Brianna Suggs.

When the raid started Thursday morning, Mayor Adams was headed to Washington for a meeting at the White House. He did not attend. In fact, he turned around and abruptly returned to New York.

Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Carlo covered all the developments from Crown Heights.

Meanwhile, political analyst Hank Sheinkopf joined Extra Time with more on the implications the FBI raid will have on the mayor, not only for his political present, but also his political future.

Here are the other major headlines from Thursday's show:

15 injured after explosion levels house in Wappingers Falls

More than a dozen people were injured when a gas line was struck on Thursday afternoon in Wappingers Falls, causing an explosion that destroyed a multi-family home. Officials said Central Hudson contractors were performing routine maintenance, replacing gas lines when they struck a 3/4-inch gas service line and the dig caused a fire and explosion at 4 Brick Row around 12:15 p.m. Authorities said 10 civilians and five first responders were injured.

New information on student vaping

New information from a CDC survey sheds light on where we stand with young people and tobacco usage in America. It shows some good news. E-cigarette use is down by about 4% among high schoolers, falling from 14% to 10%. For middle-schoolers, e-cigarette usage remained about the same, but overall tobacco product use increased from 4.5% to 6.6%. For the tenth year in a row, the report finds e-cigarettes were the most used tobacco product among pre-teens and teenagers. Nearly all of those respondents are using flavored tobacco products. Now public schools in New York City will receive funding to expand a program designed to stop kids from vaping. It's called "Catch My Breath." It is designed to train educators on how to teach kids about the risks of vaping.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

