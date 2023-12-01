Extra Time: George Santos expelled; legacy of Sandra Day O'Connor

We take a deeper dive into what comes next following his George Santos' expulsion, and take a look at the career and impact of retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Embattled Rep. George Santos' days in Congress came to a dramatic end on Friday.

In this edition of Eyewitness Extra Time, we take a deeper dive into what comes next following his expulsion, and take a look at the career and impact of retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.

The bizarre political nightmare of George Santos is over. The House of Representatives voted Friday to expel Santos, after a critical ethics report on his conduct that accused him of converting campaign donations for his own use.

He is just the sixth member in the chamber's history to be ousted by colleagues. The vote to expel was 311-114.

Capitol workers wasted no time changing the locks to his former office and removing and replacing his name plate.

The expulsion is the final congressional chapter in what is a spectacular fall from grace.

Santos served 11 months in Congress. Every second was riddled with controversy.

Eyewitness News reporter Chanteé Lans has been closely following Santos' sullied saga from Long Island to Washington. She joined us live from Captiol Hill.

And Professor James Sample from Hofstra University joined Extra Time with more on the special election that will take place to replace Santos.

Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, first woman on high court, has died at 93

Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, who forged a path for women in the law, championed ideological compromise and educated generations of Americans about the rights and duties of citizenship, has died.

The court announced her death in a statement Friday morning, citing "complications related to advanced dementia, probably Alzheimer's, and a respiratory illness." She was 93.

O'Connor was the first woman to serve on the nation's highest court, shattering two centuries of male-dominated jurisprudence with widely-celebrated poise, humanity and independence.

Historians consider her one of the most consequential women in American history.

Kristin Thorne has a look at Justice O'Connor's career and impact.

And Dr. Alexander Eodice from Iona University joined us with more.

