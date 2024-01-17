Extra Time: Gilgo Beach murder case connections; violence in Ecuador

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we discuss the latest on the Gilgo Beach murders trial, a shooting that left two officers shot in Brooklyn, and how the turmoil in Ecuador is affecting New Yorkers.

Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a fourth murder charge for the death of 25-year-old Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

Barnes disappeared in 2007 while working as an escort.

Prosecutors say they linked Heuermann to her death through DNA evidence found on the victim and in the trash.

Eyewitness News reporter Chanteé Lans was on Long Island with the latest details. Also joining us is John Jay College of Criminal Justice Professor Nathan Lents to break down forensic DNA in this case.

2 NYPD officers shot in Brooklyn during domestic call

Two NYPD officers are recovering in a Brooklyn hospital after getting shot while responding to a domestic call.

The shooting took place in Crown Heights.

Eyewitness News reporter Lucy Yang reports from Kings County Hospital in East Flatbush.

Violence in Ecuador affecting Ecuadorian Americans in NYC

After armed gunmen stormed a live television broadcast in Ecuador earlier this month, the attack has since left the country on edge.

New York is home to many Ecuadorian Americans, many of them in Queens.

Joining Extra Time is New York City Councilman Francisco Moya, who has monitored the unrest in his home country.

