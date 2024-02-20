Extra Time: Bold high-end store robbery; 6-to-1 grocery method

NEW YORK -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we detail the bold robbery that occurred during lunchtime hours when a three people held up a Gucci store in the Meatpacking District of Manhattan.
According to officials, they had a gun and robbed the high-end store before driving away.
Eyewitness News reporter N.J. Burkett has the report.
Employees are looking for new ways to find the right person for their job and sometimes it means giving a potential candidate homework.
It's becoming a growing trend.
Experts at Glassdoor say more and more companies are now assigning homework to potential hires.
The company says mention of take-home assignments are up 121% compared to before the pandemic.
Sometimes the assignments are as simple as answering supplemental questions.
But other assignments require a lot more time and effort.
A new strategy for grocery shopping is going viral on social media.
People who try the "6 to 1 grocery method" says it saves them both time and money - and who doesn't need that?
Joining Extra Time is the creator behind the method, Brooklyn native and Chef Will Coleman
