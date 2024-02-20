Extra Time: Bold high-end store robbery; 6-to-1 grocery method

NEW YORK -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we detail the bold robbery that occurred during lunchtime hours when a three people held up a Gucci store in the Meatpacking District of Manhattan.

According to officials, they had a gun and robbed the high-end store before driving away.

Eyewitness News reporter N.J. Burkett has the report.

Here are the other headlines from Monday's show:

Increase in job interview take-home assignments

Employees are looking for new ways to find the right person for their job and sometimes it means giving a potential candidate homework.

It's becoming a growing trend.

Experts at Glassdoor say more and more companies are now assigning homework to potential hires.

The company says mention of take-home assignments are up 121% compared to before the pandemic.

Sometimes the assignments are as simple as answering supplemental questions.

But other assignments require a lot more time and effort.

6-to-1 grocery method

A new strategy for grocery shopping is going viral on social media.

People who try the "6 to 1 grocery method" says it saves them both time and money - and who doesn't need that?

Joining Extra Time is the creator behind the method, Brooklyn native and Chef Will Coleman

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

