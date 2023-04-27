Extra Time: Lincoln Center holds tribute to Harry Belafonte; Trump defamation case

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we have more on a quickly organized celebration of the life and legacy of Harry Belafonte, who died Tuesday at the age of 96.

The artist and performer became a pied piper for the Civil Rights Movement.

Sonia Rincon was live at Lincoln Center on Manhattan's Upper West Side where the tribute was being held.

Here are the other headlines from Wednesday's show:

Parking garage collapse demolition

Demolition continued in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday at the site of the deadly parking garage collapse. A portion of the front wall was taken down in the morning. This comes as crews continue to remove cars from the structure as the cleanup process continues. Workers say this will be a slow process to ensure the surrounding structures don't face significant damage. One worker was killed in that collapse, and seven people were injured.

Donald Trump defamation trial

A writer has told a jury that Donald Trump raped her after she accompanied him into a luxury department store fitting room in 1996. E. Jean Carroll began testifying Wednesday in the trial of her federal lawsuit. Trump denies Carroll's allegations. He has said he wasn't at the store with Carroll and doesn't even know her.

Trump protective order

New York prosecutors are seeking to bar Donald Trump from using evidence from his criminal case to attack witnesses, citing what they say is the former president's history of making "harassing, embarrassing, and threatening statements" about people he's tangled with in legal disputes. The Manhattan district attorney's office filed court papers Monday asking Judge Juan Manuel Merchan for a protective order that would put strict guardrails around Trump's access to and use of evidence turned over by prosecutors during the pretrial discovery process. Email messages seeking comment were left with Trump's lawyers.

