Extra Time: Storm cleanup; Uber driver stabbed on FDR Drive

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with the continuing storm cleanup in parts of the Hudson Valley.

The weekend brought a deluge of up to 10 inches to parts of the area.

Flood water has receded, revealing massive damage across Rockland and Orange counties. The damage that could take months or longer to fix.

Much of that destruction involves roads and infrastructure.

Eyewitness News reporter Sonia Rincon had the latest from Highland Falls.

Here are the other major headlines from Tuesday's show:

Uber driver stabbed in attempted robbery on FDR Drive

A man is in custody after police say he stabbed an Uber driver during an attempted robbery on the FDR Drive on Tuesday. Officials say the incident happened around 2:40 p.m. on the southbound side of the FDR Drive approaching the Manhattan Bridge exit. Witnesses in a car rear-ended by an Uber, a black Tesla, told Eyewitness News reporter CeFaan Kim that the driver was stabbed and that the suspect attempted to flee the scene on the FDR Drive and jumped into a white sedan.

New York State missing prisoner

There's new information about a fugitive on the run along the New York-Pennsylania border. Officials believe the suspected murderer Michael Burham is armed and dangerous. He escaped last year from a county jail in Warren, Pennsylvania. That's south of Jamestown. Burham is a self-taught survivalist who once served at a sergeant in the Army Reserve and authorities believe he's had some assistance. At least 15 law enforcement agencies have joined the manhunt, now in its fifth day.

Port Newark cargo ship fire now out; Union pushes for new hires

The fire aboard the Italian cargo ship Grande Costa D'Avorio that broke out last week at Port Newark is now out, the Coast Guard said Tuesday. The next step is investigating the cause of the fire and breaking down the ship for scrap. Meanwhile the Newark firefighters' union held a separate news conference Tuesday. Union leaders voiced concerns about what they describe as aging, poorly maintained firefighting equipment and inadequate staffing levels in the department. The union says the City of Newark has 80 firefighter jobs currently unfilled.

