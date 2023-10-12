Extra Time: Death toll rises in Israel; how to protect kids from images of war

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have the latest developments on the war in Israel.

The devastation of the Hamas incursion over the weekend, and Israel's response, is becoming clearer now.

Neighborhoods have been reduced to rubble as bodies lie in the streets. Gaza is currently without power. The main hospital there remains at full capacity.

The war has already claimed at least 2,300 lives on both sides.

At least 22 Americans were also killed in the fighting. Among them is 20-year-old Paramus native Itay Glisko.

Two soldiers from Bergen County also appear to be among the casualties. With each passing hour, the fate of the hostages held by Hamas becomes grimmer.

Eyewitness News reporter Jim Dolan is following all these developments.

And Mitchell Cohen, a professor of political science at Baruch College, joined the show with more insight on the bloody conflict.

Here are the other major headlines from Wednesday's show:

NY officials announce social media protection bills for children

Seeing war and violence is hard for everyone, but it can be especially damaging for children when it comes to what they see on social media. Right now many social media feeds are inundated with a steady stream of disturbing images of violence and terror unfolding in Gaza in Israel. Convinced social media platforms are fueling a mental health crisis among the nation's youth, public officials in New York announced new legislation Wednesday that would restrict algorithms that target young users.

Montclair Bike Bus

Forget that clunky old yellow school bus. In Montclair, New Jersey, there is another way for kids to get to school, one that organizers say is more fun and eco-friendlier. The Montclair Bike Bus rolls through town every Friday. Adults in reflective vests lead the way. Kids on bikes join the caravan, which winds its way to the township's elementary schools. Jess Tillyer, founder of Montclair Bike Bus, joined the show with more.

