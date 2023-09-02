In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we get you caught up on everything you need to know for Labor Day weekend.

Extra Time: What you need to know for Labor Day weekend

After a summer of "so-so" weekends weather-wise, this holiday weekend is shaping up to be a beauty.

On Friday, several beaches on Long Island and New Jersey reopened to swimmers, but there are still some restrictions in place because of rough surf. As a result, lifeguards at some beaches have asked swimmers to stay close to the shore.

New York City beaches are open through September 10 along with the city's large outdoor pools, but mini outdoor pools will close on Monday.

In New Jersey, crowds were already flocking to the Jersey Shore for an extended getaway.

For many businesses along the coast, this is their last chance to make some money this season. The beautiful weather is music to the ears of business owners who rely on sunshine.

As for travel, if you're getting ready to hit the road for the holiday weekend, you'll be one of millions making a trip.

In fact, the Port Authority says 4.2 million vehicles will travel across bridges and through tunnels in the Tri-State.

Nationwide, 137 million Americans that plan to travel this weekend, and 36% of them say they're going by car.

Before you fill up, gas prices in New Jersey average about 15 cents less than gas prices in New York or Connecticut.

