Extra Time: Latest on Long Island Rail Road train derailment; NYC's 1st heat wave of summer

On Thursday's edition of Eyewitness News 'Extra Time' we cover the latest on the LIRR train derailment, NYC's first heat wave of the year and the impact of Narcan's availability in stores.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Thursday's edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time anchor Bill Ritter dives deeper into the content and context behind today's top headlines.

Thursday afternoon, a work train derailed on the Long Island Rail Road. This marks the fourth derailment in four months along the LIRR. The derailment caused major delays for commuters. Eyewitness News Reporter Josh Einiger has the latest on the derailment from Penn Station.

Here are the other major headlines from Thursday's show:

Narcan now available in stores

The potentially life-saving drug that is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose is now available in stores like Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart and CVS. According to the CDC, from 2010 to 2020, opioid overdoses increases by nearly 300% in New York alone. Narcan, with a success rate of 93%, was administered nearly 20,000 times in 2020. Dr. Eric Legome, the chair of emergency medicine at Mount Sani Morningside, talks to Bill about how this move by retailers could save lives.

New York City's first heat wave of the season

Thursday marked the first heat wave of summer 2023 in New York City. As of 2 p.m., the temperature in Central Park was 92 degrees. Plus, several parts of our area are under Thunderstorm Watches and Warnings. Meteorologist Dani Beckstrom has the forecast.

Are New Yorkers still working from home?

As New York City continues to rebound from the pandemic, one of the last things to return to 'normal' is the work schedule. A recent survey showed the city is at just 64% of people working in office compared to pre-pandemic levels. Eyewitness News Reporter N.J. Burkett spoke to experts about what needs to be done to get more people back to the office.

