Extra Time: More hostages released from Gaza; George Santos expulsion looms

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have the latest details on tenuous truce between Israel and Hamas to extend their cease-fire in the Middle East.

It's not over by a long shot, but for at least two more days, Israel and Hamas will keep turning their missiles into plowshares.

The cease-fire that has so far brought 69 hostages and 150 Palestinians to freedom has been extended. So too has the parade of trucks filled with food and medical supplies into Gaza.

Will it be extended again? That's the big question. Josh Einiger breaks it down on Extra Time.

Here are the other major headlines from Monday's show:

Are George Santos' days numbered in Congress?

The political career of disgraced rookie Congressman George Santos could be coming to an end soon. His expulsion from the House of Representatives could come as soon as Tuesday. As Eyewitness News reporter Chanteé Lans shows us, the votes to kick him out are now apparently there.

Food waste donations

New York is among a growing number of states targeting food waste. Globally, about a third of food is wasted. In the United States, it's even higher, at 40%, according to the Harvard Food Law and Policy Clinic. The U.S. spends about $218 billion each year growing and producing food that is wasted. About 63 million tons goes to waste, including 52.4 million tons that ends up in landfills and 10 million tons never harvested from farms.

Several states have joined New York in setting up systems allowing food to be donated to hungry families. New York's program is in its second year.

Online shopping could hit all-time highs on Cyber Monday

Americans spent an all-time high of $9.8 billion online shopping on Black Friday, but this Cyber Monday was expected to be the biggest online shopping day of all time. Adobe analytics says sales are expected to top more than $12 billion. For the first time ever, buyers are on track to make more of these purchases from their phones than from their computers. One of the biggest sites that will be visited Monday is Amazon.

New Jersey reporter Toni Yates was at the Amazon fulfillment center in Edison to kick off a busy holiday season.

