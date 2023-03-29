Extra Time: Recent gun violence in U.S. schools leave many concerned

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we take a closer look at the six innocent victims of Monday's tragic school shooting in Nashville.

Among those victims were Hallie Scruggs, the daughter of The Covenant School's lead pastor, and Kathering Koonce, the head of the school.

Police say the shooter, Audrey Hale, targeted the school, but not specific victims.

The motive remains unclear, but in a briefing Tuesday, police said Hale shot at random. There's question if Hale should have been allowed to purchase weapons. Hale was seeing a doctor for what police call an emotional disorder.

Tennessee has no red-flag laws and that enabled Hale to legally purchase seven guns, using three of those weapons in the attack.

Police body camera

Body camera video was also released Tuesday of officers inside the school, showing the seconds police shot and killed Hale. The body camera video was recorded by the Nashville police officers who rushed to the second floor of The Covenant School. Seconds later, they encountered Hale at a window, shooting at other officers. Eyewitness News investigative reporter Dan Krauth took a closer look at the video.

Gun control legislation

So, can something be done to keep these mass shootings from happening? This year, gunfire has killed 345 young people ages 12 to 17. Another 829 have been wounded, and we're only in March. As for background checks, the FBI has conducted more than 15 million checks on the purchase of firearms in the last six months. Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal served through the Newtown school shooting when 26 innocent lives were taken, many of them young children. He says the time for a nationwide ban on assault weapons is now.

Long Island school security guards

With the current lack of federal laws to reduce the access to assault style rifles, some schools have hired armed guards. We take a closer look at a school district on Long Island that employs guards to protect students.

