Extra Time: Deadly Nashville school shooting rocks the nation

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with the latest tragedy in an American nightmare which has become more and more real with each passing year.

The sound of gunshots rang through the halls of an elementary school in Nashville, tennessee Monday morning.

Police say the shooter was a woman, a rarity in incidents like this, but all the details that follow are now all-too familiar.

Three young children were shot to death, in addition to three adults working in the school. Police rushed to the scene and killed the shooter who was armed with multiple assault weapons.

The coronavirus pandemic briefly hid a trend that is re-emerging now. School shootings are on the rise. There were 12 last year, and now 2023 is on pace to at least match that mark.

Eyewitness News reporter Jim Dolan the details, including everything we know so far about the victims and the shooter.

Here are the other headlines from Monday's show:

Trump grand jury investigation

The Manhattan grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump over hush money payments returned Monday afternoon to hear more evidence, with still no word on when it might be asked to vote on a possible indictment. David Pecker testified before the grand jury considering the Trump hush money case for about an hour, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. Pecker, as National Enquirer publisher, practiced what is known as catch and kill, acquiring stories and then burying them. He helped broker the payment to Stormy Daniels for which Michael Cohen wrote the check.

Paterson police takeover

New Jersey's attorney general said Monday that his office has taken control of the police department in the state's third-largest city, Paterson, less than a month after officers there fatally shot a well-known crisis intervention worker during a tense standoff.

