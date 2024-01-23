Extra Time: New Hampshire primary battle, Jam Master Jay murder trial

The countdown to the 2024 New Hampshire primary is underway, marking the head-to-head battle between Donald Trump and Nikki Haley.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we begin with the big shake up ahead of Tuesday's critical primary in New Hampshire.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- And then there were two.

The countdown to New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary is underway, marking the now head-to-head battle between former President Donald Trump and his former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

While Haley can now consolidate the anti-Trump vote, the question remains: will it be enough?

Of course, this all comes after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suspended his bid for president and endorsed his patron-turned-rival Trump.

Eyewitness News reporter Morgan Norwood was live in Manchester ahead of the primary.

Jury selection begins in Jam Master Jay trial

What was once considered a cold murder case for nearly two decades until arrests were made in 2020 is now gearing up for trial.

Jury selection got underway in Brooklyn Monday in the trial of two men accused in the murder of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay.

Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan are accused of gunning down the revered DJ in a Queens recording studio in 2002.

If convicted, each face a minimum of 20 years in prison.

Eyewitness News reporter Darla Miles was in Downtown Brooklyn with the story.

Illegal e-batteries being sold in NYC despite efforts to limit access

The rise of e-bikes and scooters has been deadly for New Yorkers, and all because of the lithium-ion batteries that power them.

They've caused more explosions and fatal fires that anywhere else.

In response, the city has banned devices with "uncertified" batteries.

So why are they still getting in?

7 On Your Side Investigative reporter Dan Krauth shares more on this growing crisis.

NJ students draw inspiration from 'Ricardo' the runaway steer

Last month, a 600-pound steer broke out of a Newark slaughterhouse and wound up on New Jersey Transit tracks.

Not only did the animal become famous, but it also inspired some high school art students in Maplewood, New Jersey.

Eyewitness News reporter Toni Yates got a firsthand look at their exhibit.

