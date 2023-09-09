Severe storms moved out of the Tri-State area Friday evening, but the damage has been done, especially in New Jersey.

Extra Time: Severe storms move out of Tri-State, but damage done

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Severe storms moved out of the Tri-State area Friday evening, but the damage has been done, especially in New Jersey.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we detail the storm damage.

A lightning strike sparked a house fire in Bogota, New Jersey. Neighbors say they saw lightning and heard thunder right before the flames broke out.

A little bit further north in Hillsdale, large pieces of hail fell from the sky, blanketing the ground.

And there was a terrifying situation for children in Carmel, New York, where a tree fell on a school bus in addition to several power lines.

Fortunately, all of the kids were ok.

Here are the other major headlines from Friday's show:

88-year-old woman fatally struck by van in Chinatown

A woman was fatally struck by an Access-A-Ride van in Manhattan on Friday morning. The 88-year-old was hit while in the crosswalk of Canal and Allen Streets in Chinatown just before 11 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

NYC school bus drivers will not strike on Monday, chancellor says

Students will start next week without the threat of a school bus strike on Monday, New York City schools Chancellor David Banks said. That announcement on Friday came as a sigh of relief for the parents of up to 80,000 students who could be impacted by a strike. Despite the good news, a strike could still happen sometime later next week, but city officials do not expect one as talks continue between the drivers' union and school bus companies.

GA grand jury recommended charges against Sen. Graham, Michael Flynn

A special grand jury that aided a Georgia election subversion probe that ultimately ended up indicting Donald Trump and 18 others had recommended charging many more people, including South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, two former senators from Georgia and Michael Flynn, according to a report released Friday.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.