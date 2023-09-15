Extra Time: Deadly Bronx shooting; NYC e-bike trade-in program

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have the latest details on a double shooting in the Bronx that led to the death of an innocent bystander.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The gunfire erupted on East 138th Street in Mott Haven, striking two innocent bystanders.

A 71-year-old woman was killed after being shot in the back. A 34-year-old woman was also wounded.

Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger was at the scene with an update.

Here are the other major headlines from Thursday's show:

NYC Council approves e-bike trade-in program

New York City is taking steps to prevent dangerous and deadly e-bike battery fires. The New York City Council voted Thursday to establish a first-of-its-kind trade-in program to provide new lithium-ion batteries and devices like r-bikes and scooters. Such devices would be provided at reduced cost or no cost in exchange for used batteries and mobility devices that do not meet fire safety standards or are otherwise illegal.

Sports gets 'green' light

There's a new push to make entertainment events greener. A city councilman is sponsoring a new bill to curb the amount of single-use bottles being thrown away, by requiring sports and entertainment venues to allow patrons to bring reusable beverage containers into events. If passed, it could go a long way toward reducing trash. New York City has a big plastic problem. New Yorkers trash more than 1.5 million pounds of plastic bottles and jugs every week, according to 'Grow NYC.' New York City Councilmember Shaun Abreu, the sponsor of the bill, joins us to talk more about it.

NYC transplant milestone

A medical milestone came to a dramatic end Wednesday, as surgeons at NYU Langone Health removed a pig kidney from a brain-dead man

and returned the donated body to his family for cremation. It marked the longest a genetically modified pig kidney has ever functioned inside a human. Dr. Adam Griesmer, transplant surgeon for NYU Langone's Transplant Institute, joins us to talk about pushing the boundaries of research with the dead, in hopes of helping the living.

