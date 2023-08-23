Extra Time: Missing 5-year-old girl found after frantic search in Queens

In this edition 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we the latest details surrounding a girl who was found in Queens hours after being reported missing.

The 5-year-old girl was found following an intense search in Jackson Heights that lasted several hours.

The girl left with a 75-year-old man described as a casual friend of the child's mother.

She reported the girl missing when they did not return. The man was taken into custody and is now being questioned police.

Eyewitness News reporter Sonia Rincon was in Jackson Heights with the latest details.

Here are the other major headlines from Tuesday's show:

7-year-old boy attacked by bear in Westchester County

An investigation is underway after a 7-year-old boy was attacked by a bear cub in Westchester County on Tuesday morning. Crews responded to a residence on Hickory Kingdom Road around 11 a.m. after reports that a bear attacked the child on the property. The child was playing in his back yard with a sibling when the attack happened.

Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter spoke with National Geographic Senior Editor Douglas Main on the misconceptions about bears and how to handle a potentially aggressive encounter.

Santos says 'close the border' in speech outside Queens migrant center

Congressman George Santos spoke out against the migrant shelter being operated out of the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center campus in Queens. He opposes using the campus as a shelter for migrants. He proposes that officials stop accepting migrants, both into the U.S. and into the city.

