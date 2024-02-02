Extra Time: What the aftermath of Times Square attack means for migrants; what is 'Pandemic skip?'

We unpack the latest developments after the brutal assault on two NYPD officers in Times Square last weekend.

In the latest Extra Time, we unpack the latest developments in the assault on two NYPD officers in Times Square last weekend.

In the latest Extra Time, we unpack the latest developments in the assault on two NYPD officers in Times Square last weekend. We unpack the latest developments after the brutal assault on two NYPD officers in Times Square last weekend.

In the latest Extra Time, we unpack the latest developments in the assault on two NYPD officers in Times Square last weekend. We unpack the latest developments after the brutal assault on two NYPD officers in Times Square last weekend.

In the latest Extra Time, we unpack the latest developments in the assault on two NYPD officers in Times Square last weekend. We unpack the latest developments after the brutal assault on two NYPD officers in Times Square last weekend.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In the latest Extra Time, we unpack the latest developments in the brutal assault on two NYPD officers in Times Square last weekend.

So far seven people have been arrested, and cops are looking for five others.

Most of those arrested are migrants, investigators believe some of theme have apparently skipped town after being released without bail.

This case has made national headlines.

Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Carlo joins us and reveals how advocates for immigrants now worry this case will hurt their efforts to help migrants who need help.

What's the "Pandemic skip?"

The coronavirus pandemic resulted in a lot of loss in so many ways, and to this day, people may be losing out because of it.

A mental health phenomenon dubbed the "pandemic skip" has caught viral attention on social media.

It's the sense that someone's mental age is younger than their chronological age because of missing important life experiences.

Young adults in particular may feel this impact.

Joining us with more on the psychological phenomenon is John Paul Simon, Director of Clinical Interventions in Schools for Care Plus New Jersey.

Brain-computer interface

Elon Musk says his ambitious plan to let humans wirelessly connect their brains with phones and other devices has taken a new step.

The billionaire posted on social media that the first human has received a brain implant from his Neuralink company.

The radical technology is still years from reaching consumers, but experts are already concerned what it could mean for the fire.

Joining us is Ivan Rodriguez to discuss whether or not brain implants are the future.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE EXTRA TIME PODCAST

Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here