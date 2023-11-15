Extra Time: Queens triple murder; 'March for Israel' rally in DC

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have the latest on an investigation after three people were found stabbed to death over what police call a rent dispute.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have the latest on an investigation after three people were found stabbed to death over what police call a rent dispute.

Police suspect a landlord fatally stabbed his girlfriend and two tenants.

It happened on Milburn Street in St. Albans.

Eyewitness News reporter Jim Dolan has the latest details.

Here are the other major headlines from Tuesday's show:

Hundreds of New Yorkers travel to DC for 'March for Israel'

More than 250 New Yorkers boarded five buses for a day trip to Washington D.C. to March for Israel at the National Mall. The buses left Temple Emanu-El at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on the Upper East Side. The congregants from New York sang and chanted "Am Yisrael Chai" as the buses pulled away and made their way to the nation's capital. It means the people of Israel live. They say their goal is to raise their voices against antisemitism and demand freedom for the hostages taken after the October 7th attacks in Israel.

How NYC food banks are combating food insecurity this Thanksgiving

Just one week away from Thanksgiving, giving is the operative word in East Harlem. On Tuesday, volunteers were preparing to hand out 6,000 turkeys, pantry items - the New York Common Pantry is gearing up to distribute 400 meal packages for the next four days. According to the Robin Hood Poverty Tracker, that number went up to 43% in 2022, marking an increase, in part, attributed to the demand expounded by the migrant crisis.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.