Extra Time: Restaurant tipping; putting a stop to AI deepfakes

NYC restaurant owners contend that eliminating the city's tip credit will lead to higher menu prices and lost jobs in light of new bill proposal.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we break down the huge tussle over restaurant tipping in light of New York State's latest legislature.

There's a proposal to force owners to raise restaurant workers' wages to the minimum wage.

Owners say raising the minimum wage will be unfair to them.

Eyewitness News reporter Raegan Medgie spoke to several restaurant workers to get their thoughts.

Joining us with more on the matter is the co-sponsor of the bill, Assemblywoman Jessica González-Rojas.

Why dogs wag their tails

People have always assumed dogs wag their tails because they are happy.

That is until recently, as animal researchers say there may be a different reason for the well-known gesture.

Taylor Hersh, a post-doctorate researcher at the Marine Mammal Institute at Oregon State University, is the author of the recent study and shared why evolution might have something to do with the tail-wagging.

Deepfake Detection

Elon Musk's social media platform X blocked some searches for Taylor Swift as pornographic deepfake images of the singer have circulated online.

Sexually explicit and abusive fake images of Swift began circulating widely last week on X, making her the most famous victim of a scourge that tech platforms and anti-abuse groups have struggled to fix.

The White House calls the circulation of these sexually explicit images that are generated by A.I. as "alarming."

Researchers say the number of explicit "deep fakes" have grown in the past few years, as the technology used to produce such images has become more accessible and easier to use.

Joining Extra Time with more is Ben Colman, co-founder and CEO of the deepfake detecting group "Reality Defender."

