Extra Time: Earthquake jolts NYC; campaign fights child trafficking

A rare 1.7 magnitude earthquake hit New York City early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

We detail the small earthquake that jolted some residents in New York City, a new campaign that aims to fight child trafficking and the best ways to stick to your New Year's resolutions.

We detail the small earthquake that jolted some residents in New York City, a new campaign that aims to fight child trafficking and the best ways to stick to your New Year's resolutions. A rare 1.7 magnitude earthquake hit New York City early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

We detail the small earthquake that jolted some residents in New York City, a new campaign that aims to fight child trafficking and the best ways to stick to your New Year's resolutions. A rare 1.7 magnitude earthquake hit New York City early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

We detail the small earthquake that jolted some residents in New York City, a new campaign that aims to fight child trafficking and the best ways to stick to your New Year's resolutions. A rare 1.7 magnitude earthquake hit New York City early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we detail the small earthquake that jolted some residents in New York City, a new campaign that aims to fight child trafficking and the best ways to stick to your New Year's resolutions.

A rare 1.7 magnitude earthquake hit New York City early Tuesday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake happened at 5:45 a.m. near Astoria, Queens.

Some people in Manhattan and Queens reported what sounded like small explosions coming from Roosevelt Island, the strip of land in the East River between Manhattan and Queens.

There were no reports of injuries, power outages, or structural damage, and there were no impacts to transit, traffic or utility services. But the tiny tremor left many people rattled. Eyewitness News reporter Kemberly Richardson has the details.

And joining us with more was Dr. Folarin Kolawole, Assistant Professor of Structural Geology at Columbia University's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory.

Goya Cares launches campaign to fight child trafficking

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Goya Foods joined forces with a number of organizations and businesses to help fight the epidemic. 'Goya Cares' launched global initiatives to help combat child trafficking. One of those initiatives is a pilot program to get the word out in schools around the country. The assemblies educate students on the warning signs and red flags to watch out for.

We spoke with Rafael Toro, the Public Relations Director at Goya, and Stefany Ovalles, Director and Attorney at the Center for Safety and Change.

How to stick to your New Year's resolutions

It's that time of year when we set out to make a better version of ourselves. From exercising more, to eating better, if you are looking to make change in the new year, you are not alone. But bad habits can be hard to shift. Research shows many people give up on resolutions within weeks, sometimes even days into a new year.

Joining us with more was Dr. Warren Ng, Director of Clinical Services Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at New York-Presbyterian - Columbia University Medical Center.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.