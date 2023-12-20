Extra Time: Flood waters continue to rise in NJ; RSV shot recommendations

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have the latest on rising floodwaters in New Jersey, new recommendations on RSV vaccines and the New York City college students stepping up to help migrants with their asylum applications.

Just days before Christmas, people across the Tri-State area are mopping up after a major storm dumped torrential rains and brought damaging winds and flooding

In Lincoln Park, a house surrounded by floodwaters caught fire and was engulfed by flames. Firefighters could not get to it. Police said it was unoccupied.

In Paterson, an emergency declaration is still in effect, but at this point schools were set for a delayed opening on Wednesday after floodwaters swamped roads and surrounded cars.

In Wayne, the police department traded their patrol cars for boats, rescuing several people from the high water.

Some of the most dramatic flooding was in Little Falls, where the Passaic River breached its banks, leading to evacuations and some water rescues.

Here are the other major headlines from Tuesday's show:

RSV vaccine recommendations for pregnant women

Doctors from Northwell Health on Long Island introduced two pregnant women, to promote getting the RSV vaccine to protect unborn babies. The two women are both seven months pregnant. That is right in the range of when doctors recommend expectant mothers receive the vaccine. The CDC says RSV is the leading cause of infant hospitalization in the U.S. The women say they would do anything to protect their babies. The RSV vaccine is recommended for pregnant women in their 32nd to 36th week of pregnancy.

Dr. Sarah Pachtman from Northwell Health joined our show.

Students step up to help migrants with asylum seeker applications

Some New York City college students are volunteering to help migrants with their asylum applications. Hundreds of students from across the city worked through the holidays at the Red Cross headquarters in Hell's Kitchen to fill out the complicated paperwork. Mayor Eric Adams announced the help center in partnership with higher education institutions led by NYU.

For 'Tiempo,' Joe Torres spoke with two student volunteers from NYU, Joaquin Jacome Barsallo and Sarah Doshi.

