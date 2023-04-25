Extra Time: Closer look at violent conflict in Sudan

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with growing concerns about a humanitarian crisis in Sudan amid fighting for control of the African nation.

Nine days of clashes has killed at least 427 people and left 3,700 others hurt, according to the United Nations. The U.S. and other countries raced to airlift citizens and diplomats out.

People in our area with family trapped by the violence fear for their loved ones.

Eyewitness News anchor Sandra Bookman has the latest details.

Here are the other major headlines from Monday's show:

SoHo violent robbery

The search is on for the pair of thieves who posed as FedEx workers and robbed an electronics store employee at gunpoint. Authorities say they pistol-whipped an employee around 7:30 a.m. Friday on Canal Street before robbing him and taking off. Eyewitness News reporter CeFaan Kim spoke exclusively with the victim's son who said his parents feared for their life.

Pace University building next to collapsed garage closes for semester

Pace University will close its building next to the collapsed Lower Manhattan parking garage for the rest of the spring semester, amid fears that the buildings' shared wall could collapse. The parting wall between 57 Ann Street and the Pace University building at 161 William Street must be shored up, slowing down the process.

NYC unveils plan to address mental health crisis

The New York City Council unveiled its roadmap to expanding mental health care across the city on Monday. The plan includes 10 new centers to treat people having a mental health crisis.

Cable news firings

Days after Fox News settled with Dominion Voting Systems for close to a billion dollars, Tucker Carlson, one of the top hosts at the company is out. Neither Fox nor Carlson have said publicly what led to the separation. Then CNN announced longtime host, Don Lemon, is no longer with the company. After 17 years with CNN, Lemon posted on social media he was stunned by the decision. It comes after a number of controversies for the anchor, including suggesting on air that Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was not in her prime. He later apologized, but critics roundly called him out for statement.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

