Extra Time: New developments in Times Square attack; Biden documents

In the latest Extra Time, we have more on the release of the body cam footage from last week's attack on officers in Times Square.

In the latest Extra Time, we have more on the release of the body cam footage from last week's attack on officers in Times Square.

In the latest Extra Time, we have more on the release of the body cam footage from last week's attack on officers in Times Square.

In the latest Extra Time, we have more on the release of the body cam footage from last week's attack on officers in Times Square.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It is a case that has sparked no small degree anger.

Thursday, for the first time, the public was able to see the dramatic new body cam footage of the attack on two officers last week.

Seven people have been indicted and prosecutors are looking for other suspects.

Eyewitness News reporter Jim Dolan has the latest from Lower Manhattan.

Here are the other headlines from Thursday's show:

Special counsel won't seek charges against Pres. Biden over classified documents

A special counsel report concluded that President Biden "willfully" retained and disclosed high classified materials when he was a private citizen.

However, the President will not face charges.

The case shares some similiarities with the classified documents former President Donald Trump kept at his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

But one key difference made the the Special Counsel decide that Biden should not be prosecuted.

ABC News' Reena Roy has the report.

Dangers of lithium-ion battery

Another fire sparked by a lithium-ion battery impacted a community in Sunset Park, Brooklyn Thursday morning.

The incident injured two firefighters, who responded to the flames.

The FDNY says the battery was purchased on the street as a replacement to power a moped in the home.

That fire happened just hours before the FDNY revealed it busted a shop making illegal lithium-ion batteries in Queens.

The bust, part of the department's crackdown on illegal batteries that lead to deaths and serious injuries.

Eyewitness News reported Sonia Rincon has the story, and joining Bill Ritter on this week's Up Close is FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh, who speaks more on the dangers of the batteries.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.