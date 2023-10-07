Extra Time: NYC braces for another soaking, teen stabbed to death on MTA bus

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have the latest on storm preparations in New York City as the area braces for another soaking this weekend.

This round is not expected to be nearly as bad, but many are on high alert after torrential rain flooded roads, subways and basements last week.

Chief meteorologist Lee Goldberg tracks the rain and times out when the worst of it could hit.

Here are the other major headlines from Friday's show:

13-year-old boy killed after stabbing on MTA bus on Staten Island

A young teenager stabbed on an MTA bus on Staten Island on Friday afternoon has died from his injuries. The incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. at Littlefield Avenue and Hylan Boulevard NYPD officials say a person on the bus witnessed an argument unfold between two male teens, both students believed to be about 13 years old. They say a knife was taken out and gang signs were exchanged between the victim and suspect. The victim was then stabbed in the chest. Police said the victim made it to the front of the bus and collapsed in front of the bus operator. The teen was rushed to the hospital by police in a cruiser. He was later pronounced dead. The teen suspect was taken into custody and is being questioned.

Arrest made after tourist struck in head while biking Central Park

A man is under arrest on Friday after police say he attacked a tourist on Thursday in Central Park. Angelo Del Guercio, 59, was arrested on charges of assault and criminal possession of a weapon. The incident happened in broad daylight on a popular and busy bike path near 96th Street and West Drive.

Authorities cracking down on home drug mills amid 3rd Bronx bust

Authorities are speaking out about their effort to crack down on drugs as four men were arraigned Friday in federal court on narcotics conspiracy distribution and possession charges. The defendants did not enter a plea on Friday after officials say they busted one of the largest pill mill operations ever seen in New York City history. Wellington Eustate Espinal, 41, Cristian Eustate Espinal, Heriberto Eustate Espinal, 27, and Roberto Jose Vargas-Paulino, 31, are all charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics and narcotics distribution. Both counts carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

