Extra Time: Heavy rainfall expected Friday; looming shutdown grows larger

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we start with an AccuWeather Alert for waves of heavy rainfall and the potential for flash flooding into Friday night for parts of the Tri-State area.

Meteorologist Dani Beckstrom tracks the storm and how much rainfall we could expect.

Looming government shutdown

Meanwhile, time is quickly running out to avert a federal government shutdown that threatens to halt paychecks for government employees and military troops.

The threat of this has happened before, many times, but this time it's getting people pretty nervous as Washington seems to be playing political games.

If Congress fails to pass a funding measure by Saturday, the government will shut down on Sunday. Right now, there is no plan in place to prevent that.

There are more than 81,800 federal workers in the Tri-state area. More than 51,000 are in New York, more than 21,000 are in New Jersey and more than 8,000 are in Connecticut.

Ryan Nerney, a partner at Tully Rinkey specializing in federal employment law, joined Extra Time with more on the shutdown's potential impact.

Sen. Menendez faces fellow senators in Washington, D.C.

One day after facing a federal judge on corruption and bribery charges, New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez faced his fellow democratic senators in Washington D.C. Many of his colleagues, including Cory Booker, who serves as New Jersey's junior senator and has worked alongside Menendez for nearly a decade, are calling for his resignation. On Thursday, a closed-door luncheon was held with the party caucus in the Mansfield Room, providing a chance for the senator to hold onto those members who have not called on him to step down. Menendez continued to emphasize that he is staying put.

Family claims neighbor 'dehumanized' them in disturbing lawsuit

A family in Queens is taking legal action against their neighbor after a dispute over a party left them feeling "dehumanized." Claude Duroseau says his family was concerned after their well-planned birthday celebration among friends was interrupted by a neighbor with a garden hose who wanted the party to be over. Derek Sells, the family's lawyer, tells Eyewitness News that the actions by the neighbor "dehumanized" his clients. "He sprayed them as if they were farm animals." In the lawsuit, filed by the family, a 'Jane Doe' also walked into their Forest Hills home with a menacing German shepherd, trying to intimidate them.

