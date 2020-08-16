power outage

Extreme lightning causing large power outages around California

SAN FRANCISCO, California -- The storm that has brought dry lightning, heavy wind gusts and even some rain to California's Bay Area on Sunday morning has caused numerous large power outages in addition to vegetation fires.

The red flag and dry lightning fire danger warning for the Bay Area has been extended through 11 a.m. Monday.

RELATED: Lightning strike sparks massive house fire in New Jersey

Major outages in PG&E's service area include 15,000 customers in Sonoma County, 8,000 in Marin County, 6,000 in the San Lorenzo/Hayward area and 4,000 in South Bay, along with a large number of smaller outages around the region.

Silicon Valley Power, the municipal energy provider for the city of Santa Clara, said it is receiving so many calls about outages that its telephone system is overloaded. "We won't be able to respond to inquiries about estimated restoration until we investigate," the agency said.

At least four separate large outages are affecting a total of 7,821 customers, the energy provider said.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
power outagefirelightningstormwildfire
Copyright 2020 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
POWER OUTAGE
Power finally back on after a week and a half for Long Island
Utility wire fire leaves some NYC residents in the dark
How to get reimbursed for spoiled food, medication during Isaias outage
NYC area hoping for power restoration by Sunday night
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 dead in more than 2 dozen NYC shootings in less than 48 hours
COVID-19 Updates: NY positives under 1%, decline in new US cases
Alleged dispute turns deadly outside Manhattan bagel shop
President Trump's brother Robert dies in New York hospital
Husband attacks great white shark that bit his wife
Beagles 'Mickey,' 'Nemo' to retire from NYC bedbug business
Sources: killing of off-duty correction officer was planned
Show More
Check out the 'Lord of the Rings' 'Hobbit house' in NY
List: NYC universities, colleges' plans for fall 2020
AccuWeather: Cloudy and cool
8 NJ counties 'under quarantine' for spotted lanternfly
'Tribute in Light' back on as Cuomo pledges support from state
More TOP STORIES News