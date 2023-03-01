Extra Time: Hoboken water main isolated, but work continues

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we continue to follow the latest developments on a water main break in Hoboken that has forced a state of emergency.

Repair crews have been working for a full day now to fix it.

However, there was some good news Tuesday night. We learned that the ruptured pipe has been isolated, and that the city should expect to see water pressure stabilizing.

Eyewitness News reporter Jim Dolan was at Hoboken University Medical Center, where some patients were being evacuated because of the break.

We also spoke to a representative of Veolia Water, which is the company responsible for bringing this situation under control.

He explains why this particular repair has been so difficult for them.

As for why there seems to be periodic water main breaks in the city, much of it can be attributed to an aging infrastructure. We break down the details further on 'Extra Time.'

