Extra Time: Americans kidnapped in Mexico; NYC asylum seeker policy

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we detail the tragic and deadly kidnapping of four American tourists in Mexico.

A road trip to Mexico for cosmetic surgery ended with two Americans dead - and two others found alive in a rural area near the Gulf coast - after a violent shootout and abduction that was captured on video, officials said Tuesday.

We've learned the victims' identities, and it's now believed this murderous attack was a case of mistaken identity.

Reporter Gloria Pazmino joined us live along the border in Brownsville, Texas with the latest details on the attack.

Here are the other headlines from Tuesday's show:

Mayor Adams on asylum seekers

The city is getting ready to open a 24/7 asylum seeker arrival center, where migrants will be able to get help with accessing a range of services, including legal assistance. Mayor Eric Adams made the announcement on Tuesday morning and said he is creating an Office of Asylum Seeker Operations.

Lithium-ion battery legislation

Officials have introduced new legislation in an effort to prevent fires sparked by lithium-ion batteries. Lithium-ion battery explosions are now the third leading cause of fires in New York City after smoking and open flames, according to the FDNY.

NYC's coldest unidentified persons cases

7 On Your Side is teaming up with the New York City Medical Examiner's Office to help find answers to unsolved mysteries. Dozens of people found dead in the city over the years remain unidentified. Among the cases is a woman whose body was found near the George Washington Bridge, five years ago. Eyewitness News investigative reporter Kristin Thorne has more.

