Extra Time: Guilty verdict reached in murder of FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with the guilty verdict handed down to a man who killed a New York City EMT in 2017.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with the guilty verdict handed down to a man who killed a New York City EMT in 2017.

Jose Gonzalez, 31, stole Yadira Arroyo's ambulance and ran her over, killing her in the process.

Arroyo was responding to a call with her partner at the time. The jury deliberated for a short time before reaching the verdict.

Eyewitness News reporter Sonia Rincon was in the Bronx criminal courtroom as that verdict was read.

Here are the other headlines from Wednesday's show:

COVID-19 origins

Nearly 80,000 New Yorkers have died from coronavirus-related illnesses. On Wednesday, as we near the three-year anniversary of the first COVID lockdowns, a House panel investigating the origins of the pandemic held its first public hearing. Democrats focused on the lack of reaction from former President Donald Trump for not doing nearly enough to strategize against the virus. The former head of the CDC, meanwhile, made the case that the virus was the result of a lab leak.

Opioid crisis

A sobering report from Pediatrics Journal shows the number of U.S. infants who died from opioid overdoses is on the rise. According to the study, 731 children under the age of five died of a drug-related death from 2005 through 2018. More than 40% of the deaths were deemed accidental. Drugs like fentanyl can kill quickly and don't come in childproof packaging. Those who have lost loved ones to overdose, say more needs to be done.

New Jersey mild winter

Spring is right around the corner, but a new report shows this winter season was anything but normal. NOAA released its seasonal data. The agency found this winter to be warmer, wetter and more dangerous. Connecticut and New Jersey saw the second warmest winter seasons on record. Ten other states saw their top 10 warmest seasons.

When it comes to rare and dangerous occurences, you can count the February EF2 tornado in Mercer County, New Jersey. It was the state's earliest tornado since 1999 and only the third February tornado since 1950.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.