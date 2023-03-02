Extra Time: Breaking down massive NYC, NYPD settlement with George Floyd demonstrators

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we break down a massive settlement agreed to by New York City and the NYPD.

The historic settlement announced Wednesday would have the city and the NYPD pay millions of dollars to protesters who took part in one of the many demonstrations immediately following the murder of George Floyd back in 2020.

ABC News investigative reporter Aaron Katersky has the details on the agreement and how the NYPD has re-thought the way it handles situations like those protests.

Here are the other headlines from Wednesday's show:

Hoboken water main break

A broken water main that had been causing problems for days in Hoboken was finally fixed Wednesday and water service was restored. A precautionary boil water advisory, recommending that customers boil their water before using it for drinking or cooking purposes, from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection remained in place as Veolia Water tested samples.

Jalen Carter charges

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, projected as one of the top players in next month's NFL draft, has been charged with reckless driving and racing in conjunction with the crash that killed New Jersey native Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member. Jalen Carter is a defensive tackle with the Georgia Bulldogs and is a projected top pick in this year's NFL draft. Athens, Georgia, police are now alleging Carter was racing before the Jan. 15 crash that killed teammate Devin Willock, a New Milford native, and a recruiting staffer for the University of Georgia, Chandler LeCroy.

Eyewitness News sports anchor Ryan Field has more on the questions now surrounding the situation.

