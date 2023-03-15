Extra Time: Manhattan shootings spark massive NYPD response

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we have breaking details on three shootings across Manhattan that all happened in a matter of hours on Tuesday.

In the first incident, a teenager was shot multiple times near a high school on the Upper West Side and police now believe the incident is possibly connected to at least two other incidents in Manhattan.

The second happened hours later. Someone shot a 16-year old and a 27-year old on Madison Avenue. Police reported no injuries in the third shooting.

The trio of incidents sparked a massive response by the NYPD because of where they took place.

Eyewitness News reporter Sonia Rincon was in Harlem with the latest report.

Here are the other headlines from Tuesday's show:

Nor'easter brings messy mix of snow, rain and wind to Tri-State

As the nor'easter began to taper across much of the Tri-State area, the biggest concerns became the wind and the potential for power outages in the area.

Earlier on Tuesday, utility crews in Mahopac, Putnam County worked to restore power. In New Jersey, the snow made for a nice picture, but certainly did not help the morning and evening commutes. Meteorologist Jeff Smith had the latest on snow totals and conditions throughout the evening.

COVID 3 years later

Tuesday marked three years since the first COVID-related death in New York. The victim was an 82-year-old woman in Manhattan. Three years later, and the virus has claimed nearly 7 million lives and counting. New York City was once the U.S. epicenter of the outbreak in 2019. There were more than 200,000 confirmed cases in the first three months. To date, we've hit 2.7 million cases in New York City alone.

Biden gun control

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Tuesday aiming at increasing background checks to buy guns, promoting more secure firearms storage and ensuring U.S. law enforcement agencies get more out of a bipartisan gun control law enacted last summer.

