Extra Time: Breaking down Tri-State winter storm

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we break down a winter storm set to bring snow and rain to the Tri-State area.

Because we've had such little snow this winter, this storm is expected to bring the biggest snow totals of the season.

In New York City, a Snow Alert has been issued and alternate side parking is suspended for Tuesday. The northern suburbs are preparing for the heaviest snowfall.

We have team coverage on the storm including meteorologist Jeff Smith who has the latest track and potential snow totals.

Here are the other headlines from Monday's show:

National extreme weather

The Tri-State is bracing for this storm but, in the end, we might be getting off easy compared to some of the extreme weather that has impacted much of the country. Blizzard warnings have been issued in Los Angeles and multiple tornadoes have been confirmed in the plains. ABC's Reena Roy has the latest on all this crazy weather.

LIRR Grand Central Terminal service

Full Long Island Rail Road service began Monday at Grand Central Madison. This new service is not making all commuters too happy. Many commuters in Port Washington will now have to transfer to get to Penn Station. The connection from Jamaica to Atlantic Terminal is being replaced by shuttle service. The MTA says it will "up" service by 41 percent, adding 271 additional trains per weekday.

Cresskill crane collapse

A large landscaping crane collapsed in New Jersey and crews are working to untangle it from power wires. The crane collapsed Monday morning on Roosevelt Street in Cresskill and is being suspended off the ground by power and telephone wires.

