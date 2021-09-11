Eyewitness News Evening Update

Due to the college football, Eyewitness News at 5 and 6 p.m. are preempted. Watch the Eyewitness News Digital Update!
Here's a look at what's making headlines this Saturday.
20 Years Later: September 11 Remembrance Ceremony in NYC
New York City and the nation on Saturday marked 20 years since the 9/11 terror attacks with solemn remembrances and vows to "never forget."
Essex County 9/11 Memorial hosts 20th annual remembrance
A site in New Jersey overlooking the New York City skyline which became somewhat of a gathering place to watch the horror of September 11, 2001 unfold, marked 20 years since the terrorist attacks Saturday.
Hempstead 9/11 annual ceremony returns to the beach
The annual town of Hempstead 9/11 ceremony returned to the beach at Point Lookout on Saturday. For the last several years, the ceremony was held at the new 9/11 memorial located in the beach's parking lot.
New Yorkers honor lives lost by volunteering for 9/11 Day of Service
A single bell tolls to remember the lives lost 20 years ago as hundreds packed the U.S.S. Intrepid Saturday for the 9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance.
AccuWeather: Sunny and nice
The weekend is looking good with plenty of sunshine and low humidity to start things off on Saturday.
