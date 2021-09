Eyewitness News Evening Update

20 Years Later: September 11 Remembrance Ceremony in NYC

Essex County 9/11 Memorial hosts 20th annual remembrance

Hempstead 9/11 annual ceremony returns to the beach

New Yorkers honor lives lost by volunteering for 9/11 Day of Service

AccuWeather: Sunny and nice

NEW YORK (WABC) -- You can also watch the Eyewitness News Update on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more. Due to the college football, Eyewitness News at 5 and 6 p.m. are preempted. Watch the Eyewitness News Digital Update!Here's a look at what's making headlines this Saturday.New York City and the nation on Saturday marked 20 years since the 9/11 terror attacks with solemn remembrances and vows to "never forget." site in New Jersey overlooking the New York City skyline which became somewhat of a gathering place to watch the horror of September 11, 2001 unfold, marked 20 years since the terrorist attacks Saturday.The annual town of Hempstead 9/11 ceremony returned to the beach at Point Lookout on Saturday. For the last several years, the ceremony was held at the new 9/11 memorial located in the beach's parking lot.A single bell tolls to remember the lives lost 20 years ago as hundreds packed the U.S.S. Intrepid Saturday for the 9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance.The weekend is looking good with plenty of sunshine and low humidity to start things off on Saturday.----------