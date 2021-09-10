LIVE: September 11 Remembrance Ceremony in NYC

On a morning much like September 11, 2001, families of the victims returned to Lower Manhattan to remember their loved ones who perished.
Eyewitness News live coverage of the ceremony at ground zero can be watched on Channel 7, abc7ny.com, our mobile app, and on our streaming apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, and Android.
The Tribute in Light will also return at sunset to shine into the night sky from the rough footprints of the Twin Towers.
RELATED | 20th Anniversary of 9/11 in New York City: Schedule of events amid COVID pandemic
Live Updates from the 9/11 Remembrance
Final moment of silence
A sixth moment of silence was held at the World Trade Center memorial at 10:28 a.m. to mark the time when the North Tower collapsed. "Hamilton" actor Chris Jackson performed "Never Alone."
United Flight 93
A fifth moment of silence held at 10:03 AM, when United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania on Sept. 11, 2001.
AMERICA REMEMBERS: A fifth moment of silence held at 10:03 AM, when United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania on Sept. 11, 2001. https://t.co/eYCA4Qh7wN #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/ne4qIL6wyv— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 11, 2021
The moment the first tower collapsed
Eyewitness News reporter N.J. Burkett and photographer Marty Glembotzky rushed down to the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. While shooting a standup right below the burning towers, the first tower began to collapse. N.J. talked about that moment with Bill Ritter prior to today's ceremony.
4th moment of silence
A fourth moment of silence took place at 9:59 a.m., the time when the south tower of the World Trade Center collapsed.
Bells tolls at the at the National September 11th Memorial & Museum and across New York City.
Third moment of silence
A moment of silence was held at 9:37 a.m. when a third hijacked plane crashed into the Pentagon 20 years ago.
AMERICA REMEMBERS: A third moment of silence is held at 9:37 AM, when Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001. https://t.co/Z6K4es63xo #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/XhTAH3OQoZ— ABC News (@ABC) September 11, 2021
Bruce Springsteen performs
Following the second moment of silence, Bruce Springsteen performed "I'll See You in my Dreams" for families. The song is from his 2020 album "Letter to You." The reading of the names resumed following the performance.
Second moment of silence
A second moment of silence was held at 9:03 AM, when United Airlines Flight 175 crashed into the South Tower of the World Trade Center.
AMERICA REMEMBERS: A second moment of silence is held at 9:03 AM, when United Airlines Flight 175 crashed into the South Tower of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. https://t.co/l4S9f2p6ii #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/u4wLr8K8vz— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 11, 2021
Reading of the names begins
Following the first moment of silence, families began reading the names of the lives lost on Sept. 11.
Mike Low, whose daughter Sara was a flight attendant on Flight 11, spoke before the readings began. While he said his family's pain is still raw, they have found comfort in the community and outpouring of support from all over the world.
"As we recite the names we lost my memory goes back to that terrible day when it felt like an evil specter descended on our world, but it was also a time when people went above and beyond the ordinary," Low said.
The ceremony at ground zero begins
At 8:46 a.m., a moment of silence was held and church bells rang across New York City to mark the time when American Airlines Flight 11 struck the north tower of the World Trade Center.
Obama hails the heroes of 9/11 and afterward
President Barack Obama has lauded the heroes of 9/11 - and of the years since - in a message to mark the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks. "One thing that became clear on 9/11 - and has been clear ever since - is that America has always been home to heroes who run towards danger in order to do what is right," said Obama, who was U.S. President from 2009 to 2017.
RELATED | 'Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens' reveals untold stories, rare video of America's darkest day
Queen offers 'thoughts and prayers' on anniversary of 9-11
Queen Elizabeth II marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks by offering her sympathies to the victims, survivors and families affected by the atrocity. In a message to U.S. President Joe Biden, the British monarch remembered the "terrible attacks." She says, "my thoughts and prayers - and those of my family and the entire nation - remain with the victims, survivors and families affected, as well as the first responders and rescue workers called to duty.''
RELATED | Stories of resilience, survival make up new NatGeo documentary series '9/11: One Day in America'
Eyewitness News reflections, photos and stories marking the anniversary of 9/11