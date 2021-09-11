September 11 Remembrance Ceremony: Reading of the names

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11014057" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The reading of the names of those lost on September 11.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The families of the World Trade Center victims returned to Lower Manhattan for the remembrance ceremony to read the names of the lives lost on September 11, 2001.Mike Low, whose daughter Sara was a flight attendant on Flight 11, spoke before the readings began. While he said his family's pain is still raw, they have found comfort in the community and outpouring of support from all over the world."As we recite the names we lost my memory goes back to that terrible day when it felt like an evil specter descended on our world, but it was also a time when people went above and beyond the ordinary," Low said.In total, 2,977 people were killed in the terror attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.