September 11 Remembrance Ceremony: Reading of the names

Mike Low, whose daughter Sara was a flight attendant on Flight 11, spoke before the readings began. While he said his family's pain is still raw, they have found comfort in the community and outpouring of support from all over the world.
"As we recite the names we lost my memory goes back to that terrible day when it felt like an evil specter descended on our world, but it was also a time when people went above and beyond the ordinary," Low said.
In total, 2,977 people were killed in the terror attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
A complete list of the names as they appear on the Memorial in New York City is available from the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.
Reading of the Names- A through Be
Reading of the Names- Be through C
Reading of the Names- D through De
