Society

Eyewitness News Evening Update

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News at 6 p.m. Digital Update

NEW YORK (WABC) -- You can also watch the Eyewitness News Update on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

Due to the college football, Eyewitness News at 5 and 6 p.m. are preempted. Watch the Eyewitness News Digital Update!

Here's a look at what's making headlines this Saturday.

Fire rips through NYC residence; 16 hurt, including young child


A 4-year-old child is among 16 people hurt - five of them seriously - after a fire swept through a residential building in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

Driver killed after gasoline tanker crashes and burns in NJ


A truck driver is dead after the gasoline tanker he was driving crashed and overturned Saturday morning in Bergen County.

Women's marches sweep the US in support of reproductive rights


Women's rights advocates are marching again in Washington, D.C., and other cities across the U.S. Saturday, with a focus on reproductive rights.

AccuWeather: Lots of sunshine


The weekend gets off to a beautiful start with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityweather
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Body believed to be Miya Marcano has been found, Florida sheriff says
Driver killed after gasoline tanker crashes and burns in NJ
Multiple shootings leave 5 people injured in less than an hour in NJ
Pacific Airshow 2021: Navy Leap Frogs parachute team set to perform
Fire rips through NYC residence; 16 hurt, including young child
California to require COVID-19 vaccines for schoolchildren
Helicopter, small plane crash mid-air, killing 2
Show More
$635 million on the line in tonight's Powerball drawing
Man struck, killed by NYC train after reportedly subway surfing
Women's marches sweep the US in support of reproductive rights
Erupting Spain volcano turns 'more aggressive,' officials say
NYC street renamed in honor of historic tavern
More TOP STORIES News