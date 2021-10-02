Eyewitness News Evening Update

Due to the college football, Eyewitness News at 5 and 6 p.m. are preempted. Watch the Eyewitness News Digital Update!
Here's a look at what's making headlines this Saturday.
Fire rips through NYC residence; 16 hurt, including young child
A 4-year-old child is among 16 people hurt - five of them seriously - after a fire swept through a residential building in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.
Driver killed after gasoline tanker crashes and burns in NJ
A truck driver is dead after the gasoline tanker he was driving crashed and overturned Saturday morning in Bergen County.
Women's marches sweep the US in support of reproductive rights
Women's rights advocates are marching again in Washington, D.C., and other cities across the U.S. Saturday, with a focus on reproductive rights.
AccuWeather: Lots of sunshine
The weekend gets off to a beautiful start with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s.
