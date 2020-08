Coronavirus News: Long Island couple defies all odds, ties knot amid pandemic and Isaias

EMBED >More News Videos Some 105,000 remained without power on Long Island Thursday after Tropical Storm Isaias caused widespread damage, downing trees and power lines and leaving almost half of PSEG's 1.

EMBED >More News Videos 7 On Your Side stepped in to help after dozens of nurses, touted as front-line heroes who risked their lives during the COVID pandemic, were slapped with thousands in parking ticke

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

EMBED >More News Videos New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.

LONG BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- A couple on Long Island tied the knot despite the obstacles caused by the pandemic and Tropical Storm Isaias.It's not how they planned it, but Chris and Kristina Seeder's wedding could not have gone better."If we had to pick, this is the wedding that I wanted," Chris Seeder said.Their wedding was set on the ramp behind their condo on Long Beach, with their close family, friends, and neighbors looking on."All the obstacles mean nothing when i walk down that aisle and said I do," Kristina Seeder said.And boy did this year come with a lot of obstacles, especially for the Seeders, both of whom are elementary school teachers planning a wedding."The pandemic, the construction on our building, the sharks in the water, a hurricane, we lost power at 8 p.m.," Kristina Seeder said.August 7 was always the pair's original wedding date, and then on top of everything else, a tropical storm came earlier this week and they didn't even have a chance to rehearse."We came today and walked the ramp, that's basically it," Kristina's mother Linda Rabich said.And they did it like pros. While many couldn't make it like Kristina Seeder's good friend Allyson, a nurse working with COVID patients, they still won't miss out."June of next year we are going to have a big celebration with 254 of our guests," Kristina Seeder said. "We get both weddings, it's the best of both worlds."Another celebration, and more love for two souls starting a life together.